Anusha Dandekar's Photos Are Proof That She Slays In Every Swimwear; See Pics

Anusha Dandekar is a widely popular MTV VJ who is also a style icon. The 38-year-old multitalented actor is an active fashion enthusiast and fitness freak. She slays in almost every outfit. Take a look at her photos where she appeared in stunning swimwear.

Read Also: India’s Best Dancer: Mentors Of The Show REVEALED; Know Details Here

Anusha Dandekar flaunts swimwear like a boss

Anusha Dandekar looks stunning in the above picture. She dons a bright neon green swimwear and can be seen relaxing by the water. She kept her hair tied for this selfie.

She looks amazing in the above picture. The VJ is wearing a beige swimwear with wet hair. She surely knows how to get clicked by the camera.

Read Also: Kartik Aaryan's Humble Gesture Towards Fans Is Winning The Internet, See Pics

The model looks mesmerizing in this picture. Anusha dons a baby pink swimwear and has paired it with a bright smile. She can be seen casually laying on a sofa.

The above picture has left fans wanting for more. She looks stunning in the black swimwear. The back shades and wet hair rounded off the look perfectly.

Read Also: Sara Ali Khan's Educational Qualification Leaves People Baffled, Here's Why

Anusha Dandekar looks picture-perfect in the above photo. She dons a beautiful floral printed swimwear and has kept her hair tied. This picture was definitely clicked for a shoot.

The MTV VJ looks absolutely enchanting in the above picture. She can be seen wearing a beautiful bright red swimwear. The black shades and loose long hair complimented the look perfectly.

Read Also: Malaika Arora Goes Vintage With Saree, Farah Khan Wants Her To 'dress Like This Every Day'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.