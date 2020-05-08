Anusha Dandekar Reveals 12 Essentials In Her Life, From Moisturisers To Perfumes; Watch

Recently, the announcement of a lockdown extension was made by the Government of India to control the spread of Coronavirus. While officials are leaving no stone unturned to keep citizens engaged by airing shows like Ramayan, Bollywood celebrities, too, have been entertaining their fans with pictures of them 'quarantining' and have also indulged in some fun-filled interactive online sessions. Recently, Anusha Dandekar shared a video online, through which she explains several essential items she uses quite often. Read details.

Recently, Anusha Dandekar took to her official YouTube channel to share a video of 12 essential items she uses quite often. Starting off with a body cream, Anusha Dandekar revealed that it was her dermatologist who suggested her to use the cream. Adding to the same, she opined that one should use moisturisers, irrespective of the season, as skin should be kept hydrated all the time. Sharing the secret to her skin routine, Anusha Dandekar picked out a water spray and revealed that she often sprays it on her hair and face.

Anusha Dandekar added that she also uses it to spray on plants. Anusha also mentioned that she keeps it with her often. Anusha Dandekar mentioned that she often uses the Indian Night Jasmine cloth purifier, as she is obsessed with good-smelling clothes. The VJ also revealed that she uses Rose Hip oil, as it is great for curing sunburns. Adding to the same, Anusha revealed that she uses these products every single morning. The actor also mentioned that she uses mascara, face blushes, black shades, hairbrush, sanitary pads and hair tyers as she has very sensitive skin.

On the professional front:

Anusha Dandekar was last seen in MTV Supermodel of the Year. MTV Supermodel of the Year is an Indian reality television series, which follows the journey of several women who compete for the title of Supermodel of the Year, providing them with an opportunity to begin their career in the modelling industry. Judged by Malaika Arora, Masaba Gupta and Milind Soman, Supermodel of the Year has ended after completing its glorious run on television. Anusha was also seen in Delhi Belly, in which the actor was seen playing the role of VJ Sophaya.

