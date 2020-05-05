Anusha Dandekar Poses In Sheen Netted Top, Declares Love For Her Body & Soul; See Post

Anusha Dandekar is quite active on social media. Recently, the MTV Love School's host shared a stunning picture of herself, showcasing her bold fashion choices. Dandekar captioned the picture with captivating thoughts. Check it out.

Anusha declares being in love with her body & soul

On Monday night, Anusha Dandekar took to her Instagram to share a picture of herself, donning a black sheen netted top. However, what stole the show was the caption. The Mumbai Matinee actor's caption read, "Culture: the ideas, customs, and social behaviour of a particular people or society. My culture: Loving myself completely body and soul, being kind, being honest & Loyal! Helping others and spreading positivity... Which do you prefer?" Fans in huge numbers loved her bold look and dropped praises about the same.

Not only fans but Milind Soman's wife Ankita Konwar also dropped a comment saying, "Love love love it." Priyanka Sharma and Ananya Birla penned down their happy comments on Anusha Dandekar's Instagram post. Moreover, while a fan said, "Love the way u are♥️ it's completely inspiring the girls and we love you." Another fan wrote, "You can be the real definition of charm." Many also dropped fire emotions on her post. Check out the comments here.

Meanwhile, Anusha Dandekar is currently obsessing over the super hit web series- Gossip Girl and totally loves Ed Westwick- (Chuck Bass) and Leighton Meester- (Blair Waldorf) from the show. The VJ-host keeps sharing glimpses of how she is passing time while binge-watching famous shows on Netflix amid COVID-19 quarantine. Taking to her IG story, Anusha Dandekar shared many clips of Chuck Bass and Blair Waldorf, played by Ed Westwick and Leighton Meester respectively in the series. Moreover, she is also spending most of her time with her two furs at home.

