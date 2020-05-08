Anusha Dandekar, Alia Bhatt & Others Who Keep Fans Hooked With Great Content On YouTube

Currently, the entire world is on hold due to the coronavirus global pandemic. People are forced to stay at home and not allowed any physical contact with the world outside. In such a situation, people are keeping themselves busy by taking up different activities. Some artists keep uploading some exciting and interesting content on their Youtube Channel to keep their fans entertained even in these tough times. Here are some of the Indian artists who have managed to keep their fans hooked to their YouTube pages with some great content. Read ahead to know more:

Artists who upload great content on their YouTube channel during quarantine

Anusha Dandekar

Anusha Dandekar is a very well-known Indian-Australian VJ, actor, and singer. She is currently the host of MTV’s Love School. Along with being a multi-tasker and an overachiever, Anusha Dandekar is also an internet sensation today. Having 1.3 million followers, Anusha never fails to keep her fans entertained. Recently, Anusha Dandekar posted a video on her YouTube channel. The video was regarding the ’12 essentials’ of Anusha Dandekar. The video received 22,000 views and 1.2k likes on the video.

Erica Fernandez

Erica Fernandes plays the popular role of Prerna in Ekta Kapoor’s daily soap titled Kasautii Zindagii Kay opposite Parth Samthaan. Eirca, who is also a makeup and traveller blogger, often makes heads turn with her glamorous style statements. If you scroll through Erica Fernandes’ social media, you will find a lot of fun and goofy content. During the quarantine, Erica has turned herself towards cooking and seems to really enjoy it. The actor has posted the cooking videos of delicious dishes like chicken tandoori and Hydrabadi khatti dal, on her YouTube channel.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt is one of the finest actors in Bollywood today. The millennial started her career with Karan Johar’s Student of the Year (2012), alongside debutants Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra. Alia Bhatt has shined brighter with every film and has successfully created her own unique place in the hearts of the audience. The actor has made sure to keep her fans intact to the screens even during the quarantine. Alia Bhatt has posted great content on her YouTube channel, since the global pandemic.

