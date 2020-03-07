Anusha Dandekar's Beachwear Is The Perfect Inspiration For Your Summer Getaway Outfits

Anusha Dandekar is a very well-known Indian-Australian VJ, actor, and singer. She is currently the host of MTV’s Love School. The actor is also a very famous social media sensation and has almost 1.2 million followers. Along with being a versatile artist, Anusha is also praised for her fashion sense. Here are some of her best beachwear outfits. Read ahead to know more-

Anusha Dandekar's beachwear looks

Anusha Dandekar looks stunning in the above picture. She dons a bright neon green swimwear and can be seen relaxing by the water. She kept her hair tied for this selfie.

She looks picture-perfect in the above photo. She dons a beautiful floral printed swimwear and has kept her hair tied. This picture was definitely clicked for a shoot.

The MTV VJ looks absolutely enchanting in the above picture. She can be seen wearing a beautiful bright red swimwear. The black shades and loose long hair complimented the look perfectly.

All about Anusha Dandekar’s career

In 2002, at the age of 19, Dandekar moved to Mumbai, Maharashtra to pursue a career in the entertainment industry. She was cast as an anchor in MTV's House of Style. She later hosted MTV Dance Crew, MTV Teen Diva, MTV News and MTV Love School for the network.

In 2008, she won Best VJ at the Cosmopolitan Fun Fearless Female Awards. In 2014, Dandekar was a judge on India's Next Top Model alongside model-actress Lisa Haydon. In 2012, she made her music debut with single Better Than Your Ex. The song was released in June.

A fashion icon, Dandekar has also graced the covers of famous magazines such as Cosmopolitan, Elle and Seventeen. She has also endorsed the brands Reebok, Toni & Guy, Crocs and Lee Jeans. In 2016, the actor started hosting MTV’s Love School, along with Karan Kundra. The two are still the hosts of this popular show. In 2017, she even became a mentor on a show India’s Next Top Model 3, which is aired on MTV India.

