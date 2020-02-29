Anusha Dandekar Totally Dazzles In These Traditional Outfits That Have A Twist

Anusha Dandekar is one of the most popular MTV VJs and models. She has a very unique fashion sense and over the years she has inspired many young girls who have been following her style and fashion. The actor slays in all kinds of outfits.
The 38-year-old is a multi-talented personality and her active fashion enthusiasm has led her to wear mix and match clothes to create her own style. Here are a few pictures from her Instagram in which she is seen slaying different kinds of traditional outfits with a twist. Take a look at her photos here.
Read Also| Bhumi Pednekar And Anusha Dandekar Know How To Rock Red Lips; See Pics
Read Also| When Anusha Dandekar Slayed On The Sets Of 'India's Next Top Model'; See Pictures
Read Also| Anusha Dandekar Shares A Close Bond With The Jonas Family & These Pictures Are Proof
Read Also| Anusha Dandekar Gives Major Fashion Goals In Jumpsuits, See Pictures
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.