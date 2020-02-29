Anusha Dandekar Totally Dazzles In These Traditional Outfits That Have A Twist

Anusha Dandekar is one of the most popular MTV VJs and models. She has a very unique fashion sense and over the years she has inspired many young girls who have been following her style and fashion. The actor slays in all kinds of outfits.

The 38-year-old is a multi-talented personality and her active fashion enthusiasm has led her to wear mix and match clothes to create her own style. Here are a few pictures from her Instagram in which she is seen slaying different kinds of traditional outfits with a twist. Take a look at her photos here.

Anusha Dandekar Instagram posts of traditional outfits with a twist:

Anusha Dandekar Instagram post in which she sports a gown with Indian embroidery

Anusha Dandekar Instagram post in which the VJ wears a traditional lehenga with a contemporary blouse

Anusha Dandekar's photos in which she wears a traditional saree that looks like a gown

Anusha Dandekar Instagram post in which she wears a shimmery skirt with a thin strap blouse

Anusha Dandekar in a traditional lehenga that looks like a gown

Anusha Dandekar's photos in a churidar with a balloon pant

Anusha Dandekar's photos wearing trousers in place of a lehenga

Anusha Dandekar's photos in which she is seen wearing a crop top on a lehenga

Anusha Dandekar's photos in which she sports a black anarkali designed like a suit

(Source: Anusha Dandekar Instagram)

