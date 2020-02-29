The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Anusha Dandekar Totally Dazzles In These Traditional Outfits That Have A Twist

Television News

Anusha Dandekar is a well-known Indian-Australian VJ, actor, and singer. She recently hosted the Love School. Here are her traditional outfits with a twist

Written By Kaushal Ladhad | Mumbai | Updated On:
Anusha Dandekar

Anusha Dandekar is one of the most popular MTV VJs and models. She has a very unique fashion sense and over the years she has inspired many young girls who have been following her style and fashion. The actor slays in all kinds of outfits.

The 38-year-old is a multi-talented personality and her active fashion enthusiasm has led her to wear mix and match clothes to create her own style. Here are a few pictures from her Instagram in which she is seen slaying different kinds of traditional outfits with a twist. Take a look at her photos here.

Read Also| Bhumi Pednekar And Anusha Dandekar Know How To Rock Red Lips; See Pics

Anusha Dandekar Instagram posts of traditional outfits with a twist:

Anusha Dandekar Instagram post in which she sports a gown with Indian embroidery

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anusha Dandekar (@vjanusha) on

Anusha Dandekar Instagram post in which the VJ wears a traditional lehenga with a contemporary blouse

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anusha Dandekar (@vjanusha) on

Anusha Dandekar's photos in which she wears a traditional saree that looks like a gown

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anusha Dandekar (@vjanusha) on

Read Also| When Anusha Dandekar Slayed On The Sets Of 'India's Next Top Model'; See Pictures

Anusha Dandekar Instagram post in which she wears a shimmery skirt with a thin strap blouse

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anusha Dandekar (@vjanusha) on

Anusha Dandekar in a traditional lehenga that looks like a gown

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anusha Dandekar (@vjanusha) on

Anusha Dandekar's photos in a churidar with a balloon pant

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anusha Dandekar (@vjanusha) on

Read Also| Anusha Dandekar Shares A Close Bond With The Jonas Family & These Pictures Are Proof

Anusha Dandekar's photos wearing trousers in place of a lehenga

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anusha Dandekar (@vjanusha) on

Anusha Dandekar's photos in which she is seen wearing a crop top on a lehenga

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anusha Dandekar (@vjanusha) on

Anusha Dandekar's photos in which she sports a black anarkali designed like a suit

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anusha Dandekar (@vjanusha) on

Read Also| Anusha Dandekar Gives Major Fashion Goals In Jumpsuits, See Pictures

(Source: Anusha Dandekar Instagram)

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
ZOMATO DELIVERY GUY'S 'VIRAL SMILE'
OUTGOING LT. GEN ON KASHMIR
TELANGANA MINISTERS ON CORONAVIRUS
INDIA CONTINUE UNBEATEN RUN
BOM FOR 'BOMBAY' CONFUSED AS 'BOMB'
OWAISI QUESTIONS HYD POLICE