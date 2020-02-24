Anusha Dandekar Shares A Close Bond With The Jonas Family & These Pictures Are Proof

Anusha Dandekar is a very well-known Indian-Australian VJ, actor, and singer. She is currently the host of MTV’s Love School. The actor is quite active on social media and loves to treat her fans with her constant updates. According to reports, a new friendship seems to be blooming between Anusha Dandekar and the Jonas family. She has been spotted posing at various events and occasions with Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. Here are all the times when Anusha Dandekar posed with the Jonas’. Read ahead to know more.

Times when Anusha Dandekar posed with the Jonas'

On the work front

In 2002, at the age of 19, Dandekar moved to Mumbai, Maharashtra to pursue a career in the entertainment industry. She was cast as an anchor in MTV's House of Style. She later hosted MTV Dance Crew, MTV Teen Diva, MTV News and MTV Love School for the network.

In 2008, she won Best VJ at the Cosmopolitan Fun Fearless Female Awards. In 2014, she was a judge on India's Next Top Model alongside model-actress Lisa Haydon. In 2012, Dandekar made her music debut with the single, Better Than Your Ex. The song, in the English language, was released in June.

A fashion icon, Dandekar has also graced the covers of popular magazines like Cosmopolitan, Elle and Seventeen. She has also endorsed the brands like Reebok, Toni & Guy, Crocs and Lee Jeans. In 2016, the actor started hosting MTV’s Love School, along with Karan Kundra. The two are still the hosts of this popular show. In 2017, she even became a mentor on a show India’s Next Top Model 3, which is aired on MTV India.

