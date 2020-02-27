Bhumi Pednekar And Anusha Dandekar Know How To Rock Red Lips; See Pics

Bhumi Pednekar and Anusha Dandekar are widely popular for their versatile fashion sense and style. Bhumi has proved her exceptional acting skills with movies like Shubh Mangal Savadhan, Bala, Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Sonchiriya and others. Anusha, on the other hand, is seen ruling the mentor's chair of MTV India's Supermodel of the Year. She is also known for her roles in movies like Mumbai Matinee and Viruddh.

The actors seem to have been rocking the colour red like a pro and their Instagram is quite proof. Here are some of the best pictures of the actors in red lip colour.

Bhumi Pednekar photos in red lip colours

Bhumi Pednekar's bright lip shade is something to steal from her lip shades collection

Bhumi Pednekar's looks ethereal in cherry red lipstick

Bhumi Pednekar flaunts berry lipstick shade like a boss!

Bhumi Pednekar looks her best in this magenta lip shade

Anusha Dandekar photos in red lip colours

Anusha Dandekar slays in brick red lip colour

Dandekar's orange-red lipstick shade

On the work front, Bhumi Pednekar, who recently appeared on the big screen with Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship, will be seen next in the historical movie Takht. She also has Durgavati in the list of her upcoming projects. Speaking of Anusha Dandekar, she recently featured alongside Karan Kundra for their music video titled Kangna Lede.

