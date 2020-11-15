AR Rahman's Philanthropic Activities That Fans Need To Know About

A. R. Rahman, is an Indian composer, singer, and music producer who works primarily in Tamil and Hindi films. His film music career started in the early 1990s. He has been the winner of thirteen Filmfare Awards, four National Film Awards, a BAFTA Award, a Golden Globe, and two Academy Awards.

Working in several film industries, international cinema, and theatre, in a career spanning over a decade, he has sold more than 100 million records of his movie scores and soundtracks worldwide and sold over two hundred million cassettes, making him one of the world’s all-time top-selling recording artists. Making his debut as a director and writer for the film Le Musk in 2017, Rahman has also become a humanitarian and philanthropist, donating and raising money for several causes and charities.

AR Rahman’s social work that fans need to know -

In 2004, he was recognized as the Global Ambassador of the Stop TB Partnership, which was a project by WHO. He has shown support to charities including Save the Children, India, and worked with Cat Stevens / Yusuf Islam for his song the Indian Ocean. The song starred a-ha keyboard player Magne Furuholmen and Travis drummer, Neil Primrose. The proceeds of the musical went to help orphans in Banda Aceh, one of the areas worst affected by the 2004 Indian Ocean Tsunami. He produced the song We Can Make It Better by Don Asian along with Mukhtar Sahota. In 2008, he opened KM Music Conservatory partnered with Audio Media Education facility to tutor and train aspiring musicians in vocals, instruments, music technology, and sound design. The conservatory with leading musicians on its panel and a newly founded symphony orchestra is located next to his studio in Kodambakkam, Chennai, offering courses at Beginners, Foundation, and Diploma level. He also composed the theme music for a short film in 2006, in aid of destitute women in Chennai. Later, with percussionist Sivamani he made a song titled Jiya Se Jiya, inspired by the Free Hugs Campaign, and promoted it through a video shot in several cities of India.

A R Rahman started a non-profit organization in the year 2009 named AR Rahman Foundation registered under FCRA. He started this to raise funds for disaster relief and to provide education for poor children in India. Sunshine Orchestra is an ambitious project of the AR Rahman Foundation to put an Indian symphony orchestra on the world map.

