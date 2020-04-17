Kiku Sharda Reveals How Archana Puran Singh Reacts To Jokes On Her; Details Are Surprising

Kiku Sharda is one of the most well-known actors in the television industry. The actor is seen in the hit show The Kapil Sharma Show where goes on portraying multiple characters on the show among which, one of his famous characters is Baccha Yadav. Kiku Sharda recently opened up about the criticism against The Kapil Sharma Show for saying 'demeaning jokes' on the show.

The cast members of the show frequently go on passing some comments about the recurring special guest, Archana Puran Singh, regarding her expenses and her earnings. However, one of the cast members, Kiku recently revealed in an interview to a news portal that Archana Puran Singh is always well-versed with all the jokes that will be cracked on the show.

Kiku Sharda revealed that Archana Puran Singh is as much as on the show like any of them. He also added that they always create jokes and content together and she is aware of what jokes are going to be cracked and what the script is about, beforehand.

He also said that Archana takes the jokes and criticism very sportingly. He further added saying that they share a very good bond with Archana, she takes the jokes in a fun way and they also don’t mean it in a bad way. He further apologised to her if she ever felt bad about their jokes on her.

Archana spoke about being paid less than Navjot

As per reports, earlier the show’s team was criticised by fans and audiences for commenting on Archana Puran Singh’s looks and also threatened to bring Navjot Singh Sidhu back and replace her. It was also said that Archana Puran Singh revealed on the show how she was being paid less compared to Navjot.

