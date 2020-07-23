Archana Puran Singh Earns Praise From 'The Kapil Sharma Show’s' Producer; Know Why

The Indian television industry is slowly crawling back to normalcy amid the pandemic and recently, actor and television judge Archana Puran Singh recorded her experience of being on sets post-lockdown. Taking to her Instagram handle, Archana Puran Singh gave fans a glimpse of how, the whole unit of The Kapil Sharma Show, has been taking safety measures amid the Coronavirus pandemic in a video. Take a look at the video shared:

In the video shared, Archana Puran Singh can be seen conversing with her team from a vanity van, donning a face mask. Singh also spoke to the producer of the show, to whom she revealed that she drove to the sets alone, and her doctor had advised her not to wear a mask, while in the car. The producer of the show lauded Archana Puran Singh and remarked that people should follow the rules and regulations as strictly as she does. Archana Puran Singh thanked him for the comments and appreciated them for taking the safety measures seriously on the sets of the show. Singh also recalled the time when she used to hug and greet the producer in the pre-pandemic world, and joked about distancing with a Bollywood song.

Movies and shows crawl back to normalcy:

Actor Vidya Balan recently shot for an ad film and shared her experience in an interview with a news daily and revealed that the crew was well-equipped with PPE kits and social distancing guidelines were being followed. Actor Raveena Tandon, who recently shot for a commercial film at her home, spoke to a news organisation and revealed that the shoot was truly ‘atmanirbhar’ shoot for her, as she did her own hair and make-up. It was recently reported that the makers of the much-loved television show, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah have resumed shoot.

All About The Kapil Sharma Show

Sony TV’s The Kapil Sharma Show has been topping the TRP charts for quite some time now, as Kapil Sharma and the cast of the show leave no stone unturned to entertain the audience with its rib-tickling plot and one-liners.

