Archana Puran Singh Set To 'bring Rip-roaring Laughter' In BTS Video From TKKS

Actor Archana Puran Singh shared an old video from the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show on her official Instagram account. She gave a glimpse of how it felt to shoot after four months in a BTS post on Sunday. The actor shared the cast's excitement and explained that they have been taking all the necessary precautions on the sets. Check out the video:

Archana Puran Singh shares BTS video

Archana Puran Singh dropped a BTS video from the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show through her official Instagram handle. It features all the cast and crew members preparing for the shoot. While the actor has not donned a mask, she describes how they have sanitized the whole venue and opted for precautionary measures amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Moreover, Archana Puran Singh cannot contain her excitement to be back on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show after a gap of four months. She introduces her social media audience to the cast, producers, and musicians on the comedy show. Moreover, the actor goes candid and rectifies her makeup in the middle of the video.

In the caption accompanying her post, Archana Puran Singh shared her feelings about being on The Kapil Sharma Show's sets. She wrote, “BACK TO SET. It's a set we left four months ago, little knowing we'd have such a long break. Now that we're back, it's as if we never left. The energy, the vibes... the sheer charge in the atmosphere was electric. And the hilarious performance by @bharti.laughterqueen @kapilsharma @krushna30 @sumonachakravarti @kikusharda and @rajivthakur007 was absolutely MINDBLOWING!...'' Check out her post on Instagram:

Archana Puran Singh’s IGTV video garnered more than 2.45 lakh views on the platform within a day of posting. The actor’s fans and followers have also dropped more than 2800 comments as they are glad to watch the new episodes of The Kapil Sharma Show. So, social media users have been congratulating the team for their efforts.

