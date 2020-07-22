Bharti Singh Says 'The Kapil Sharma Show' Is Back After 125 Days; Shares Pics From Sets

On Wednesday morning, Bharti Singh shared the good news that The Kapil Sharma Show is all set to air on television after 125 days. Bharti shared a slew of her photos and through the caption revealed that fans can watch The Kapil Sharma Show every Saturday-Sunday at 9.30 pm. However, Bharti did not reveal the dates.

As seen in the pics, Singh sports a pretty yellow ethnic suit as she poses on the sets. She wrote, "After 125 days The Kapil Sharma Show is back. Watch every Sat-Sun at 9.30 pm on Sony TV." As soon as Bharti Singh's Instagram post was up, a fan went on to ask her about Khatra Khatra Season 2. Whereas, another user said, "Finally the wait is over."

Bharti Singh's post

Meanwhile, even Kapil Sharma gave a sneak peek into his vanity on Tuesday night. As seen in the photo, Kapil's makeup artist, as well as the hairstylist, has worn a PPE kit along with mask and gloves. Kapil called it the 'new normal' and also penned his thoughts in Hindi.

Also Read | Kartik Aaryan, Bharti Singh & other celebs who started hosting shows amid lockdown

Also Read | Bharti Singh is spreading laughter amidst lockdown through her hilarious videos

On Tuesday, Sony TV's official social media handle unveiled the new promo of The Kapil Sharma Show. As seen in the clip, Bharti Singh, Sumona Chakravarti, Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda demand Kapil Sharma to bring back the show. Kapil then makes a grand entry and starts brooming. He says there's a lot of work. Kiku Sharda tells him to begin with the show as soon as possible as his stomach has bloated up after sitting at home for four months.

Also Read | Bharti Singh on her bond with Kapil Sharma: 'We're like brother & sister'

After Kiku, Bharti requests Kapil to start the show so that everyone gets a chance to earn once again and she can pay her servants. The stars indulge in a fun banter and then Kapil announces that the show is coming back on television. Archana Puran Singh, who is seen sitting on the hot seat, gets up and claps. Whereas, Kapil and his co-stars also jump and express excitement. A user on Twitter wrote, "Very excited to see new episodes of my favourite show."

The Kapil Sharma Show new promo

Netizens react

They are back with a BANG — Sudipto Sahu (@SahuSudipto) July 21, 2020

Welcome Back KAPIL SHARMA !! — राजा ❤️ (@RaghurajPrSingh) July 21, 2020

Eagerly waiting for new episode — Abhilash Mishra (@Abhilas46753573) July 21, 2020

Also Read | Bharti Singh & Haarsh Limbachiyaa's combined net worth is astounding; read

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.