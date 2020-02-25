Netflix Is Now Listing Top 10 Trending Movies And Shows In India

Netflix is among the most popular streaming platforms. It has gained much attention in India in the past few years, with original Indian web series and movies coming up on the OTT platform. Now the global streaming platform will show the ‘Top 10’ list of shows and movies that are trending on the site in India. Read to know more.

Netflix’s Top 10 list in India

After years of keeping viewership information to itself, Netflix is now moving forward to what is said to be a more transparent move. It will present ten movies and shows that are trending in India on its site. As per reports, Netflix will update the Top 10 list on a daily base, which will provide the exact information on what is popular and what everyone in the country is watching so that you never miss a binge-watch update.

In an interview, Cameron Johnson, director of product innovation at Netflix, talked about the update. He said that shows and films that make these lists will also have a special 'Top 10' badge, wherever they appear on Netflix. He stated that now everyone can easily see what is in the recommendations, whether someone is browsing by genre or through their personal list or when searching for specific shows or films.

As per reports, Netflix has tested the 'Top 10' list in the UK and Mexico in the past few months and both the countries found the update to be very useful. Now, the 'Top 10' list in India has been rolled out too. Currently, The Body starring Emraan Hashmi, Rishi Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala and Vedhika, which is the latest addition to Netflix India's list, is trending on number one spot. Take a look at the current 'Top 10' list in India.

Current Top 10 in India

The Body Panipat Taj Mahal 1989 Narcos: Mexico The Last Thing He Wanted Locke & Key F.R.I.E.N.D.S. 12 Strong Sex Education: Season 2 To All the Boys P.S. I Still Love You

