'Locke And Key' Filming Locations: Check Out The Places Where This Netflix Series Is Shot

Locke & Key is Netflix’s brand new show that has caused a massive buzz amongst viewers. The horror show has garnered some dedicated fans who wish to know more about the show and its process. The show was created out of a comic book series, and the show is made on an extremely high budget. The story revolves around a family who moves from Seattle to a fictional town of Matheson in Massachusetts after the horrendous murder of Rendell Locke. The series has been shot in beautiful locations. The fans were quick to notice some of the locations but were confused about some others. Here is a list of all the locations the series has been shot at.

Locke and Key filming locations

Lunenburg, Nova Scotia

The fictional town of Matheson was shot at a scenic and a remarkably cold place called Lunenburg in Nova Scotia, Canada. The small port town is a UNESCO world heritage site and several buildings here were built in the 18th and 19th centuries. The producer of the show mentioned that they were looking for a specific aesthetic due to which they chose Lunenburg, according to an entertainment portal.

Toronto

The primary shots for the series were shot in Toronto over a four-month period. Toronto is no stranger to films being shot. Several other series have also been shot including the likes of The Boys, Suits and Black Mirror.

Other notable locations include the Humber College campus which is referred to as The Matheson Academy in the series. The set was entirely fictional however parts of it were shot in this college. The Keyhouse is almost entirely CGI but the front façade was assembled in the Canadian countryside. Several interior scenes were shot in a soundstage at Cinespace Film Studios in Toronto. Other locations include The Royal Ontario Museum and Ovens Natural Park.

About the series

A family moves to a house called the Locke family home or The Keyhouse. Upon exploring the place, they soon discover various mysterious keys which can be used to unlock various doors to strange new places. However, they soon realise that they are not the only one searching for the keys. A demonic entity is in their midst who wants to use these set of keys for evil means.

