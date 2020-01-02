4 Best Things To Do In Nainital For A Memorable Trip In 2020

Beautifully surrounded by quaint houses and lush green hills, there are a plethora of places and things to do in Nainital. One of the most popular destinations in India, Nainital has something for everyone. From boating and sailing to heritage sites and temples, there is a scenic view at every step. The hill station is also one of the favourites for couples. Here are some of the best things to do in Nainital that will refresh you.

Best things to do in Nainital

Visit the Naini Lake

Location: Ayarpatta, Nainital, Uttarakhand

With so many things to do, it is quite likely to wonder what to do first in Nainital. Do not sweat, one of the best things to do in Nainital is to stroll around the picturesque lake. If you want to experience solemn pleasure, then go boating in the Naini lake. Stop at the food points and relish some of the mouth-watering lunch at famous restaurants like Boat House club or Sonam's. Don't forget to try the famous momos the place has to offer.

The stunning Tiffin Top

Location: Ayarpatta, Nainital, Uttarakhand

Of the many things to do in Nainital, viewing the mind-blowing sunrise from this point is a must-see. The Himalayan ranges will steal your heart away. Catch a glimpse into Nainital from the Tiffin Top and you will get to witness one of the most awe-inspiring sights. It is a perfect place for trekkers. You can also opt for a horse ride to reach the top.

Shopping at the Tibetan Market

Location: Ayarpatta, Nainital, Uttarakhand

Another interesting thing to do in Nainital is to collect souvenirs for your loved ones by shopping at the Tibetan Market. You will find amazing artefacts and handicrafts made by the locals. You will be impressed with the vibrancy and uniqueness the market offers. You can take home handmade Tibetan bags, scarfs, traditional dresses, mufflers, and intricately designed shawls.

Visiting the Cave Garden

Location: Sukhatal, Mallital, Nainital, Uttarakhand

If you are looking for offbeat things to do in Nainital, then this is an ideal place for you. There is a range of caves connected to each other and that aims to educate you about the wildlife in the Himalayas. There are various caves put under the spotlight like Tiger caves, Lion caves, and others. You will also get to enjoy the musical fountain and hanging garden.

