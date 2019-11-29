'Are You Aging Backwards?', Asked Anita Hassanandani's Fan On Her Recent Post

Television actor Anita Hassanandani Reddy recently enjoyed a break with her husband Rohit Reddy and friends, after completing their stint in couple dance reality show Nach Baliye 9. Her fans, who consider her as one of the most stylish television personalities, poured many comments about her outfits and her adorable pictures with Rohit. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor is also known for her stunning ethnic wardrobe. Her feed is all about her beautiful collection of sarees. Her fans consider Anita’s sarees to be the best on and off-screen both. Speaking of which, Hassanandani’s post on November 28 caught all the attention online.

Anita Hassanandani dazzles in a purple saree

Anita Hassanandani’s Instagram profile is all about her on-point sartorial outfits. While interacting with an entertainment portal, Anita revealed that she loves experimenting with her colours and styles. On Thursday, November 28, the actor took to her Instagram to share a series of photographs. In it, Anita was seen wearing a shimmery purple saree. All eyes were on her differently patterned blouse. She opted for minimal makeup and lesser accessories. One of her fans wrote, “My God, are you ageing backwards.” Many popular faces from the industry like Aditi Bhatia, Pavitra Punia, Neena Kulkarni, Kratika Dheer and many more also dropped their comments on her photograph. Have a look at her pictures.

Earlier in November, Anita Hassanandani took to her Instagram to share her pictures with her beloved husband. The couple never fails to try something new. In the pictures, both Anita and Rohit are seen twinning in the same checkered jacket as they pose for the camera. The picture sent their fans into a frenzy.

