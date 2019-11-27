Aashna Shroff: Check Out The Blogger's Best Indian Fashion Outfits

Aashna Shroff is a famous Indian blogger, YouTuber, beauty and fashion influencer who started her career at an early age. She left her graduation in order to pursue her career in blogging. She is ruling over the internet with over 160,000 subscribers through a collection of vlogs, hauls, lookbooks, and tutorials. Her blog is called The Snob Journal where she regularly updates her fans with fashion, travel, beauty, and lifestyle tips. Aashna Shroff is known for keeping her audience updated with the latest fashion trends. Listed below are some of her top Indian fashion looks.

Aashna Shroff's Top Indian Fashion looks

Aashna Shroff rocks this casual printed kurta that loosely hugs her. The kurta look seems effortless and chic. It is sleeveless and long. Aashna pairs this Indian wear with chunky silver earrings. She has thrown on some subtle black shades. Aashna keeps the look simple with a pair of nude sandals and a watch.

In this look, Aashna has put forward a beautiful lilac ensemble that blends with her skin. The influencer has paired a lilac blouse with a nude and lilac lehenga. Aashna keeps her look simple with a chunky necklace adorning her plunging neckline. She keeps her hair and makeup nude and simple to go with the attire.

Aashna brings the colour green back to life with her green lehenga. She has paired the lehenga with a green sleeveless blouse and jacket. Aashna completes her look with a pair of silver earrings and white footwear. She keeps her hair and makeup nude and simple to go with the attire.

