Perfect Ways To Style Short Dresses And Up Your Fashion Quotient This Winter Season

With the onset of winter, people are reshuffling their wardrobe according to the season. The wardrobe is now dominated by long skirts and sweaters. But where in the rulebook is it written that one cannot wear short dresses during winter? With the right styling and perfect fashion sense, one can easily style a short dress in the winter season. Here are a few tips on how one can style a short dress:

Ways to style a short dress this winter season

Cardigan

With one tiny breeze, one can easily pull up a cardigan and not feel uncomfortable at all. With a wide variety to pick from, cardigans seem like an easy choice to pair it with a dress. This winter, simply pick your favourite dress and style it with a contrasting cardigan. A three-fourth sleeved cardigan is an ideal choice unless the dress has full sleeves.

ALSO READ | Emma Watson: The Best Winter Lookbook Of The Harry Potter Actor

Blazer

Feel like wearing a dress to work? Does the dress need a formal touch? Just pick the prettiest blazer you have and wear it with the dress. Opt for a similar hued or a contrast-coloured blazer. The blazer will easily give the outfit a formal look. Go for straight hair and leave them open.

Woollen Scarf

When going for a full-sleeved dress or even for a three-fourth sleeved one, pick a nice woollen scarf to complement your outfit. With a perfect scarf, pair the outfit with a pair of sneakers or boots.

ALSO READ | Essential Winter Skincare Tips That You Should Follow For Soft Skin

Thermal Leggings

Thermal leggings are truly a blessing to mankind. One can easily pair the leggings with a short dress and look dapper in it. It will not only keep your legs warm but will also compliment the dress and be a perfect fit for winter wear. One can also try a pullover or a similar coloured jacket to complete the outfit.

Ankle-Length Boots

Ankle-length boots are an amazing choice for casual outfits. Pair it up with a short dress and be winter-ready in no time. One can pick a pair of tanned leather ankle-length boots since they go with literally any outfit.

ALSO READ | Winters: Add These Essentials In Your Diet For The Season

ALSO READ | New Year Skincare Tips: How To Get That Glow During The New Years