Bigg Boss 13: Arhaan Khan MIFFED With Rashami Desai-Sidharth Shukla's Growing Friendship?

Bigg Boss 13's Weekend Ka Vaar episodes always made headlines for several reasons. The viewers and fans always get a dose of surprises and shocks from the host Salman Khan during the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes. The latest episode saw contestant Rashami Desai and Arhaan Khan's relationship again came in the light but for a different reason this time. Their relationship has turned into a controversy ever since the host Salman Khan unveiled about Arhaan Khan's child from a previous marriage about which Rashami Desai was unaware. After a high-octane drama inside the house, Arhaan has also made some shocking revelations in an interview with an esteemed publication.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai Says She Doesn't Care About Arhaan Khan Anymore, Reveals Why

Arhaan said that Himanshi did not mean any harm for Rashami

He spoke about Himanshi Khurrana telling his message to Asim Riaz and Vishal Aditya Singh where he said that Himanshi is like his sister and she had said everything just out of concern. He also spoke about the growing friendship between Rashami and Sidharth Shukla wherein he said it is a great move from Rashami's side. He added that it is a great 'strategy' and that he does not have any problem with it. He said that he is happy that Rashami has not lost the plot and is playing well.

Arhaan revealed that Devoleena wants Rashami and Sidharth to come close just for the sake of publicity

He also spoke about Himanshi receiving several criticisms for speaking on Rashami's personal life behind her back. On that, he said that Himanshi will never portray Rashami in a wrong manner because, at the end of the day, they are all good friends. But he was displeased with Devoleena Bhattacharjee's attempt to make Rashami and Sidharth become close friends when they do not want to be one.

He further lashed out at Devoleena saying that despite knowing Rashami for just a few months, she is trying to meddle in her personal life. He further added that Devoleena is trying to bring Rashami and Sidharth closer just for the sake of publicity. Arhaan also said that apart from their respective family members, no other person has the right to comment on their personal lives.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai Calls It QUITS With Arhaan Khan? Her Statement Proves So

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Is Shehnaaz Gill Evicted From The House? Watch Latest Promo

Image Courtesy: Colors TV Twitter

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.