Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai Calls It QUITS With Arhaan Khan? Her Statement Proves So

Bigg Boss 13 is the most-watched and controversial Indian reality television show. The season has never had a dull moment since the beginning. In this Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan also gave a much-needed reality to the housemates. The weekend was full of nasty fights and some high octane drama. This season saw the personal lives of the contestants unfold like never before. One of them is Rashami Desai who was greatly disappointed after knowing that her alleged beau Arhaan Khan has a child from his previous marriage. Things turned so ugly that Salman Khan had to enter the house to sort things between them. Arhaan soon got evicted after his re-entry and also had a huge fight with Sidharth Shukla before that where the latter even tore off his shirt.

Rashami seems to have called it quits with Arhaan

The latest episode saw Salman bash Himanshi for discussing Arhaan's message with Asim Riaz and Vishal Aditya Singh. Himanshi could be seen telling them that Arhaan is upset with Rashami for not clearing out his maligned name on the show as well as for her budding friendship with Sidharth. Rashami gets extremely upset on the whole scenario and angrily tells Himanshi to convey to Arhaan that she does not want to deal with anything related to him right now. It seems that she has called it quits with Arhaan for good.

Rashami has asked the production team to deny Arhaan access to her house keys

Rashami's close friend and evicted contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee also supported Rashami on this matter. She further told Salman that Rashami was completely unaware of Arhaan's wedding and child. According to an online portal, Rashami has told Devoleena and Himanshi that she wants to break all ties with Arhaan. She has reportedly also told the production team to not give her new flat keys to Arhaan. Are you excited to witness the upcoming twists and turns on the show, a few days before the finale? Let us know in the comments section.

