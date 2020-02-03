Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai Says She Doesn't Care About Arhaan Khan Anymore, Reveals Why

Bigg Boss 13's Weekend Ka Vaar episodes always made headlines for various reasons. The viewers and fans always get a dose of surprises and shocks from Weekend Ka Vaar episodes. After the weekend episodes of last week, that is February 1 and 2, 2020, Rashami Desai and Arhaan Khan's relationship again came in the light but for a different reason this time. Their relationship has turned into a controversy ever since the host Salman Khan unveiled about Arhaan Khan's secret, about which Rashami Desai was unaware. Meanwhile, ex-contestant Himanshi Khurana also became the center of topic during a heated argument about the same.

Interestingly, Salman Khan asked for an explanation to Himanshi Khurana, who re-entered the Bigg Boss 13's house for the connection week. Salman Khan mentioned that even though Bigg Boss warned Himanshi Khurana to not talk about the outside world with the contestants, she kept giving a sneak peek to the inmates. He also added that rather than talking to the concerned person, she discussed it with others. Later, he also showed a clip, in which Vishal Aditya Singh and Asim Riaz were sitting with Himanshi Khurana. Himanshi was explaining that how Arhaan Khan is disturbed with Rashami Desai's behaviour.

A few things triggered Rashami Desai and she revealed that she wasn't aware of Arhaan's wedding and child, but however, stood by his side when the truth came out. Rashami Desai's close friend Devoleena Bhattacharjee also interrupted and took Rashami's side. Later, Rashami said Himanshi to convey her message to Arhaan Khan that she doesn't want to indulge with him. Later, she also said that Arhaan should keep his mouth shut for two more weeks. Ending the argument, Rashami mentioned she will show the right and wrong after the show gets done.

Watch the video here:

(Cover Image Courtesy: Still from Bigg Boss 13)

