Bigg Boss 13: Is Shehnaaz Gill Evicted From The House? Watch Latest Promo

Is Shehnaaz Gill evicted from Bigg Boss 13? After watching the latest promo, every fan of Shehnaaz Gill is wondering if she has been eliminated from this week's episode. While the final contestants who were nominated for the week were Vishal Aditya Singh, Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla, what caught the attention of fans was the Bigg Boss 13 promo that shows Shehnaaz Gill breaking down as Salman announced that she is evicted. This has also shocked many of her die-hard fans and some are wondering if she is really evicted or is Salman kidding about her eviction.

Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 13 is catching all eyeballs with its intriguing twists and numerous controversies. The Weekend Ka Vaar marks to be the most awaited episode as Salman reviews the contestants' performances over the week and also talks about the nominations and eliminations. So is Shehnaaz the next contestant to bid adieu to the show? Let's find out.

Housemates get teary-eyed on Shehnaaz's eviction

In the promo of the upcoming episode, the host Salman Khan can be seen announcing Shehnaaz's name as the contestant who is being evicted from the house. The other housemates especially Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai and Arti Singh get emotional on hearing this. The promo has Arti and Rashami getting teary-eyed while hugging Shehnaaz while Sidharth looks on with a pensive expression. Well, now fans are waiting with bated breath to know if she is really going out of the show or is Salman joking with the viewers about her eviction.

I know ki yeh fake eviction hain lekin seeing her cry like this 😞💔#ShehnaazGill#BB13pic.twitter.com/2JjerLqdpu — ⋆✶ (@ZindagiKi_Reet) February 2, 2020

Hina played an interesting task with the housemates

On the other hand, Salman Khan also lashed out at Asim Riaz with regard to the rumours about his relationship outside the house. Salman also questioned Himanshi Khurana about speaking to Asim and Vishal about Arhaan's message for Rashami. Salman also showed a glimpse of a task conducted by Hina Khan among the housemates. She entered the house to promote her upcoming movie, Hacked, and then gave responsibility to the connections to allot certain tags to the housemates. The tags were of 'Badshah' which was given to Sidharth Shukla, 'Begum' which was given to Shehnaaz Gill, 'Ghulam' which was given to Paras Chhabra, 'Joker' which was given to Vishal Aditya Singh and 'Ikka' which was given to Asim Riaz.

