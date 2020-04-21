Arjun Bijlani Is Worried About His Mother's Health; Says He's Feeling Helpless

Naagin actor Arjun Bijlani is currently worried about his mother's health. As per reports, his mother, Shakti Bijlani is living with her younger son in Malad, Mumbai which has currently been sealed. The actor recently revealed in an interview with an entertainment portal that his mother is having some health problems including diabetes and back issues and is very worried about her. The actor is also unable to meet his mother due to the lockdown.

Arjun Bijlani said in an interview that he and his family have never faced any problem in their life. He is finding it hard to believe that he is unable to meet his parents even though they are not far away. He also revealed that his brother and mother are currently living alone and she is a diabetic patient. Arjun Bijlani also said that even though she has back issues she still goes on to do the household work.

Arjun Bijlani opened up saying that he was in tears when he recently spoke to her because she kept telling him about the work she is doing herself. He also said that he feels helpless and restless at times but does not know how to help her. However, Arjun is still keeping himself feeling positive as he said that all will fight this virus together and emerge as a winner.

The actor also spoke about how he is dealing with the lockdown. He said that he is very good at adapting. He further went on to recall his past saying that during his struggling days, Arjun used to be filled with lots of positivity. He also said that he is a complete workaholic but is currently out of work. He also advised his fans to “be strong and stay positive.”

