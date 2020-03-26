Arjun Bijlani Shares A Hilarious Meme On Him & Mouni Roy Amidst 21-day Lockdown; See

Quarantine boredom is taking its toll on everyone. However, Arjun Bijlani of Naagin season one and Miley Jab Hum Tum fame, made fans forget the situation for a moment with a hilarious meme. The meme that Arjun Bijlani shared on himself and his co-actor Mouni Roy reflects on everyone’s state of mind right now and is worth a laugh.

Arjun Bijlani’s quarantine days has definitely brought the ‘funny’ inside of him out. The photo that he shared perfectly summarizes the 21 days of lockdown imposed by the authorities to prevent any further increase in the number of affected people by COVID-19 or the novel Coronavirus.

In the meme shared by Arjun Bijlani, there are two pictures in a grid. The first one shows Mouni Roy and Arjun Bijlani in a perfect state, looking all neat and pretty. The second picture shows them both crying and Arjun is lying in Mouni’s arm. The second picture is a screen capture from one of the episodes of Naagin. The first picture is day one of quarantine and the second picture is day 21 of the lockdown.

Check out the post shared by Arjun Bijlani:

The first picture says, “ 21 days hi toh hai” which means, “its only 21 days” and the second picture in the grid said, “Thoda Sa Bahar Jaane Do” which means, “Please let us go outside a little bit.” He shared the picture on his Instagram and wrote, “This one's for all #naagin and #arni fans .. some fan edits r epic... #stayhome.”

The actor also tagged Mouni Roy who is also a part of the creative meme. Arjun and Mouni Roy go way back to the first part of Naagin which aired back in 2015. Fans had a hilarious reaction to the meme.

