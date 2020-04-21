Arjun Bijlani Dismisses Reports Claiming Sidharth-Shehnaaz Will Host 'Dance Deewane 3'

The popular dance reality show Dance Deewane on Colors television is all set to host the third season. Recently, there have been reports claiming that actor Arjun Bijlani the host of the show has been replaced. The reports also suggest that Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill could be hosting the season 3 of Dance Deewane. Arjun Bijlani in an interview with a media publication has discarded these rumours.

Here is what Arjun Bijlani said

Arjun Bijlani was asked if the news of him hosting the show was true. He answered, saying he has no idea about it and he was not even thinking about it. Arjun Bijlani added that Colors channel is the one who will answer this question. Arjun Bijlani mentioned that he does not think that the news is true. He also added that as to what he knows so far, he will be doing the show. The actor also said that he does not know when the shooting will commence after the lockdown. Arjun said that he has not been informed by the channel yet and several times the news has turned out to be untrue.

The actor said that he has had a good association with Colors for many years and he doubts if something like this was happening. Arjun Bijlani also spoke about his, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's fan following saying that the fans would want their favourite stars to host the show. He also feels that a few days later, there might be news about some other actor hosting the show and the person who has to do it will finally do it.

Arjun has hosted the previous two seasons of Dance Deewane and he believes that he would be informed if the makers had changed their plan. On being asked if he would be disheartened if he did not host the show, Arjun Bijlani said that he is a very positive person and he does not pay attention to speculations. Arjun believes that currently, everyone's main focus should be on getting back to normal lives. Arjun Bijlani concluded by saying that there are hundreds of daily wagers who need money so, at this point, he does not want to be selfish talking about hosting the show.

