Hina Khan's Pancake-making Video Receives Hilarious Comment From Arjun Bijlani

Popular television actor Hina Khan is known for her amazing acting skills. The one new thing that the fans of Hina Khan came to know recently is that the actor is also a great cook. Recently, Hina Khan shared a video of herself making pancakes as she was craving for them. In the video, Hina Khan also revealed that it was her first-ever attempt in making pancakes. The video is full of positivity and fans appreciated her in the comments. But there is one comment on the video which captured everyone's attention.

The comment was posted by the Naagin actor Arjun Bijlani. The hilarious comment has left the fans laughing. It looks like Arjun Bijlani wants to have some of the pancakes that Hina Khan made and in return, he is willing to offer the Bhurji. Arjun Bijlani's comment reads "Ek pan cake tu mujhko udhar de de aur badle mein thodi bhurji le le".

Watch the video posted by Hina Khan below

Hina Khan captioned the video as "#RookieChef #PanCakesByChefHK. Best use of time and high rated aptitude! Positive people with positive mindsets can make every day positive filled with lovely Pancakes 🥞 😬😝 Because Pancakes make me happy !". Arjun Bijlani, television producer, director Ekta Kapoor and actor Mouni Roy also commented on Hina Khan's video. Check out the comments below.

Before the lockdown, Hina Khan was last seen in a film called Hacked. The film features Rohan Shah and Mohit Malhotra alongside Hina Khan. Hacked is directed by Vikram Bhatt and is bankrolled under the banner of Loneranger Productions. Hacked was very well received by the audience and also received positive reviews.

