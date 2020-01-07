The Debate
Supermodel Of The Year 2019: These 6 Contestants Managed To Impress The Judges

Television News

Supermodel of the Year 2019 is getting more thrilling with every episode. Take a look at how only six contestants managed to impress the judges. Read more.

supermodel of the year 2019

MTV Supermodel of the year 2019 started with a bang on December 22, 2019. From the first episode itself, this new season of Supermodel of the year 2019 looked very exciting. The show helps in grooming upcoming female models and helps in transforming themselves into supermodels.

This season, the judges' panel includes popular names in the Fashion Industry such as Malaika Arora, Milind Soman, Masaba Gupta, and Ujjwala Raut, along with Anusha Dandekar, who will be mentoring the girls in this season of Supermodel of the year 2019. Last weekend, the contestant enthralled their journey on the show with a nerve-racking task. However, only six contestants stood out in the task and outshined themselves. Take a look to check who all.

What was the task all about?

All the ten contestants of Supermodel of the year 2019 were supposed to pose with a laptop in hand, sitting in an office chair hanging in the sky. Irrespective of being such a difficult and unconventional task six contestants of Supermodel of the year 2019 performed with sheer brilliance. They posed with so much confidence that their photos were much-loved by the judges of Supermodel of the year 2019. 

Who were the shortlisted six contestants?

1. Anjali Schmuck

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by MTV India (@mtvindia) on

2. Asmita Agarwal

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by MTV India (@mtvindia) on

3. Manila 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by MTV India (@mtvindia) on

4. Yukti 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by MTV India (@mtvindia) on

5. Priya Singh

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by MTV India (@mtvindia) on

6. Eashita Bajwa

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by MTV India (@mtvindia) on

