Arjun Bijlani Rejoices As Wife Tests Negative For COVID-19; Says He'll 'sleep Well Today'

Television actor Arjun Bijlani rejoices as his beloved wifey Neha Swami tested negative for COVID-19. Earlier today, the Naagin actor took to his Instagram handle to share the good news with his fans to thank everyone for their support and prayers. For the unversed, Bijali's son Ayaan tested COVID-19 positive last week after his wife, and the mother-son duo was home quarantined together.

Hey guys my wife has tested positive for COVID 19. Me and my family are self quarantined for the next 14 days. Request anyone who has come in contact with us to pl get tested .. we are healthy and fine and I hope we continue to be so . Keep us in yours prayers . — Arjun Bijlani (@Thearjunbijlani) October 4, 2020

Arjun Bijlani says he'll 'sleep well today' as wife tests COVID-19 negative

On October 7, 2020, Arjun Bijlani took the internet by shock after he revealed that his 5-year-old son Ayaan too tested positive for the deadly virus after his wife, Neha Swami. Both his wife and son were home quarantined along with taking due medical treatments and precautions. However, the actor-host recently shared the good news of his better-half finally testing negative for COVID-19 in an extensive note on Instagram.

The Ishq Mein Marjawan actor shared a streak of pictures with his wife on his Instagram handle to heave a sigh of relief and thank everyone who had extended their support and prayers to him during the difficult phase. The 37-year-old shared a heartfelt caption along with the streak of pictures, which read:

Good news .. Neha has tested negative today for Covid-19. Thank you for all the support and prayers .. The last few days have been challenging but I’m glad it’s over . Please everybody be safe and wear a mask when and where it’s necessary . I wana thank all my friends and family for being there for us and checking on us through this period. Lots of love to all . Be safe and if u ever get it be strong ... on that note I’m sleeping well today . Good night.

Meanwhile, Arjun Bijlani recently celebrated his wife Neha Swami's birthday by keeping the social distancing norms in consideration. The actor also revealed that they were supposed to celebrate his wife's birthday in Dubai but couldn't due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Although Neha was battling Coronavirus and was quarantined in a room, her husband made sure to give her a birthday surprise and also gave fans a sneak-peek into their celebration on Instagram.

