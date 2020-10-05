Arjun Bijlani's Wife Neha Swami Tests COVID Positive; Actor Put Under 14-day Quarantine

Television actor Arjun Bijlani recently took to Twitter to put forth an update about his wife, Neha Swami’s health. In the short tweet, the actor announced that his wife tested positive for COVID 19 and the entire family has been put under self-quarantine. Previously, in an interaction with Hindustan Times, the actor had expressed his concerns regarding his pet dog as it has to be taken out on a walk regularly, even if the family falls ill.

Arjun on Neha testing positive

Actor Arjun Bijlani recently put up a tweet about his family’s present health condition. In the tweet, the actor has mentioned that his wife tested positive for COVID 19 and hence, the rest of his family members have been asked to remain in self-quarantine and watch out for any symptom. He also put up a special request for the people who have come in contact with them in the last few days. He asked them to get themselves tested as they could have gotten infected as well.

Arjun Bijlani wrote that his family is currently healthy and will hopefully continue to be safe and sound. He also asked his followers to pray for the family as they need it at this point. Have a look at the announcement on Arjun Bijlani’s Twitter here.

Hey guys my wife has tested positive for COVID 19. Me and my family are self quarantined for the next 14 days. Request anyone who has come in contact with us to pl get tested .. we are healthy and fine and I hope we continue to be so . Keep us in yours prayers . — Arjun Bijlani (@Thearjunbijlani) October 4, 2020

In the comments section of the tweet, Arjun Bijlani’s fans have sent out ‘get well soon’ messages to the actor and his family. They have also asked him to get tested as a safety precaution while also advising him to not stress about the situation. They have assured him that things will fall in place eventually. Have a look at a bunch of comments on the tweet here.

Previously, in an interaction with the news daily, Arjun Bijlani had spoken about the current situation and the repercussions that come along. He had mentioned that if the virus affected his family, they would have a tough time as they had a young boy in the house. They had also been worried about their pet dog who had to be taken out on a walk on a regular basis.

Image Courtesy: Arjun Bijlani Instagram

