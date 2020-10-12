Arjun Bijlani Throws Intimate Birthday Party For Wife Neha After COVID Spoils Dubai Plans

Television actor Arjun Bijlani recently surprised his wife Neha Swami with a beautiful quarantine birthday surprise. Arjun's wife Neha had tested COVID positive along with her son Ayaan last week and since then they are quarantined at home. Making his wife’s quarantine birthday special, Arjun decorated the corner of Neha's room with balloons and candles. He shared a series of videos on Instagram while showing off the celebrations which took place at their house.

Arjun Bijlani celebrates his wife's birthday

Arjun shared the video and informed fans that the couple had planned to celebrate the day in Dubai, but had to cancel the plan because of the diagnosis. In the photos and videos, the birthday girl can be seen getting elated after looking at the beautiful decoration after which she cuts the cake and feeds it to her child and also Arjun. However, the duo made sure that social distancing is being followed. The Miley Jab Hum Tum actor captioned the post and wrote, “Happy birthday darling. Can’t believe Dubai mein hone wala tha kamre mein ho gaya… love u . We shall celebrate mine and yours soon . khush reh hasti reh."

Arjun’s friend Aditi Sharma was the first one t comment under the post. Wishing the actor’s wife, Aditi wrote, “Happy birthday dear Neha 🤗🎂. Get well soon.”

Meanwhile, the actor sometime back shared a post on Twitter and had announced that his wife and son have tested positive for COVID-19 and the entire family has been put under self-quarantine. In the tweet, the actor also put up a special request for the people who have come in contact with them in the last few days. He asked them to get themselves tested as they could have gotten infected as well. Arjun Bijlani wrote that his family is currently healthy and will hopefully continue to be safe and sound. He also asked his followers to pray for the family as they need it at this point.

Hey guys my wife has tested positive for COVID 19. Me and my family are self quarantined for the next 14 days. Request anyone who has come in contact with us to pl get tested .. we are healthy and fine and I hope we continue to be so . Keep us in yours prayers . — Arjun Bijlani (@Thearjunbijlani) October 4, 2020

