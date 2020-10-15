Arjun Bijlani Shares Pic With 'Ishq Tanha' Co-star Reem Shaikh, Pens Note On 'love'

On October 14, Arjun Bijlani took to Instagram and posted a portrait with his Ishq Tanha co-star Reem Shaikh. As seen in the photo, while Arjun looked into the camera lens, Reem looked downwards. The former sported a black tee beneath a brown jacket, whereas, Reem pulled off a pastel green ethnic suit.

Sharing the portrait, Bijlani wrote, 'Being deeply loved by someone gives you strength while loving someone deeply gives you courage'. More so, he also asked his fans to hear his song, Ishq Tanha, if they have missed it. As soon as Reem Shaikh caught a glimpse of the same, she was quick to respond. The actor dropped hearts in the comments section. Moreover, fans flooded the comments section with love.

Reviewing the emotional track, a user wrote, 'Love to listen to this song again and again'. A fan also asked Arjun about his upcoming project. 'My fav track and you guys did a fab job,' read another comment on the post.

Recently, Arjun Bijlani posted a slew of pictures with his son, Ayaan. He expressed that he wants to hug him soon. Arjun has been quarantined at home after his wife, Neha Swami and son, both, tested positive for COVID-19. On October 7, Arjun Bijlani took to his Instagram and wrote, 'The moment that I dreaded the most has unfortunately come true. My boy, Ayaan, has also tested positive for the Coronavirus. Though the rapid test had come negative, the details PCR test came positive.'

The Mile Jab Hum Tum actor mentioned that his son Ayaan is in quarantine with Neha Swami. He also stated that both his tests turned out to be negative. He continued, 'I wish it stays the same so that I can take care of my family, even if it is from a distance.'

About Ishq Tanha song

Arjun Bijlani and Reem Shaikh collaborated for a track titled, Ishq Tanha. The music video was released on September 18 and it garnered massive love from fans. Presented by Naushad Khan, the song is sung, written and composed by Siddharth Amit Bhavsar. Reem Shaikh also teased fans with some fun adorable selfies with Arjun Bijlani. More so, the video has hit 10M views online.

