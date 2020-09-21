Arjun Bijlani Pens Emotional B'day Note For His Late Father, Says 'I Missed Your Guidance'

On Monday morning, Arjun Bijlani took to his Instagram and posted a throwback picture with his late father. The actor expressed how much he misses his father on his birth anniversary. Arjun wrote, "Happy birthday Papa. I just wish u were here. Life has been one rollercoaster ride. Today things are much better but I missed your guidance in so many stages of life." More so, Arjun penned that he took his own decisions and knew that his father always had his his back from up.

Arjun also stated that his family misses him a lot and 'talk a lot' about him. "Love u so much. Chalo today il have one on your behalf .. cheers. Mom and Niranjan are fine. Don’t worry. Rohini also misses u a lot.. we talk a lot about you. Misssssssssssss u yaar" added Arjun.

As soon as Arjun Bijlani's Instagram post was up, Tushar Kalia, Vineet Raina and others dropped hearts. A fan wrote, "Parents irrespective of whatever happens are always there with us." While many extended birthdays wishes for Arjun's father, many simply dropped hearts on the post. Take a look below.

Arjun Bijlani pens note for his late father

Recently, Arjun Bijlani celebrated three years of his show, Ishq Mein Marjawan. He shared a slew of pictures with his team and asked fans to give all the love to Ishq Mein Marjawan Season 2 as well. In one of the pics, Arjun's entire team posed amid snow-clad mountains. The actor gave a peek into the time when they shot for the show in the North. Meanwhile, Bijlani escaped for a small getaway with Reyhna Pandit, Rahul Sudhir, Amrin Chakkiwala among many others and celebrated Nia Sharma's 30th birthday. Pictures from the same were all over the internet.

On the work front, Arjun is baking in the success of his recently released music track titled Ishq Tanha, alongside Reem S. Shaikh. The track hit 2.4 million views within two days of its release. Actors Karishma Tanna, Ravi Dubey, Rohit Khurana, Aalisha Panwar and others lauded the actor's performance in the emotional track.

