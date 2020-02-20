Bigg Boss 13 Finalist Aarti Singh Says That Her 'greed' Soared As Show Progressed

After entertaining the audience for nearly five months since its inception on television, Bigg Boss 13 finally ended after completing its glorious run on television and other streaming platforms. However, the contestants of the reality television like Rashami Desai, Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurrana are still creating headlines with their after-party videos and pictures or their future work commitments.

While Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill are seen in Colors TV’s Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Bigg Boss 13 finalist, Aarti Singh is creating quite a few stirs with her explosive statements in interviews post the show. Recently, Aarti Singh revealed that her ‘greed’ had soared as Bigg Boss 13 progressed towards the end. Here are the details.

Bigg Boss 13 finalist Aarti speaks about her 'greed'

Aarti Singh, who made it to the finals of Bigg Boss 13, was known for her outspoken nature and no-nonsense attitude on the show. In an interview with a leading news tabloid, she admitted that she had gone to the makers of Bigg Boss 13 and requested them to take her in the show. Singh, who was allegedly fighting depression at that point, further added that she didn’t want to disappoint the makers and prove that she is not weak.

Adding to the same, the finalist revealed that it is not necessary to cross the line every time on the show and confessed that she played the game in a dignified way. Furthermore, Aarti revealed that even Salman Khan, who hosted the show, liked her attitude and congratulated her for making it through the season. She also revealed that her ‘greed’ to win the show had soared as Bigg Boss 13 progressed towards the end.

(Promo Image: Arti Singh Instagram)

