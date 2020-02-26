'Bigg Boss 13' Contestant Shefali Bagga Wants Arti Singh To Get Married Soon

One of the most controversial shows of Indian Television, Bigg Boss recently completed its 13th successful season. It has hardly been a few days that the show bid adieu to its fans as the grand finale of Bigg Boss 13 aired on February 15, 2020. However, their fans cannot get over the Bigg Boss fever and are still highly inquisitive about the contestants' whereabouts.

Recently, two contestants of the show, who did not get along well in the house, namely Shefali Bagga and Arti Singh, were recently spotted hanging out and spending a good time with each other. However, what shocked their fans the most was Shefali's take on Arti's marriage.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13's Asim Riaz Gets Chased By Fans On A Bike; This Is How He Reacted

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Post Finale, Siddharth Shukla Talks About His Fights With Asim And Rashami

Shefali Bagga wishes to see Arti Singh get married soon

All the Bigg Boss 13 fans are aware of the cold blood that Shefali Bagga and Arti Singh had for each other in the Bigg Boss house. Both the contestants were at loggerheads with each other throughout the show, but after coming out of the house have found new BFFs in each other. Bagga recently took to Instagram to share a collage of selfies with Arti Singh wherein both seemed to love each other's company.

She also wrote a funny caption describing how they evolved to become each other's buddies after coming out of the BB house. However, at the end of the caption, Bagga wrote, "Bas ab teri shadi ho jae jaldi (I wish you get married soon.)" Arti Singh has expressed her desire of wanting to get married several times on the show, while once an astrologer had also entered the house and stated that Arti will get married soon. It will be interesting for Arti's fans to see when does she get married.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13 Alum Mahira Sharma's DPIFF Clarification Denied, Officials Demand Apology

"Meet independent @artisingh5 🤪 We had a lot of fights inside #bigboss house but later on connected so well that we loved each other’s company. No matter what , you played really well 😘 #bigboss13 Bas ab teri shadi ho jae jaldi 🤪 ."

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13's Vishal & Rashami Tease Sidharth Shukla While Hogging On Pasta; Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.