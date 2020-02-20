Bigg Boss 13: Arti Singh Calls Her Journey "difficult And Full Of Emotional Ups And Downs"

Big Boss 13 contestant Arti Singh recently in an interview talked about her journey in the Bigg Boss house. The television actor also spoke about her friends and co-contestants Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai. Find out more details about Arti Singh’s interview here.

Arti Singh speaks about her journey in Bigg Boss 13

Arti Singh recently spoke in an interview with a media portal about her experiences in the Bigg Boss 13 and also spoke in detail about her journey. Arti Singh was one of the top-5 contestants in the Bigg Boss 13 house. Even though Sidharth Shukla took home the Bigg Boss trophy and the cash prize, Arti Singh also received immense support from her fans.

When asked about her journey in the Bigg Boss 13 house, Arti Singh said that it was an ascending journey. She continued by stating that when the show started she was quite an introvert and also faced confidence issues. Arti also pointed out that she found it difficult to understand the game and how it was supposed to be played. She concluded by stating that the journey was difficult and called it an emotional roller coaster.

She continued by stating that she eventually decided to buckle up and take care of herself and play the game. During the interview she was also asked about the Bigg Boss 13 finale being fixed. Arti Singh commented on the issue and said that the game and its results were 100% true. She further added that the game’s results are completely based on its voting system hence the game is not rigged.

Further ahead, Arti Singh also commented about her relationship with Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai. Arti said that both Sidharth and Rashami are her friends. Both of them at times supported her when she felt down. Arti also revealed that even though she has fought with them in the Bigg Boss 13 house that did not affect their equation.

Image Courtesy: Arti Singh Instagram

