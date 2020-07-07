Arti Singh Says Ankita Lokhande ‘needs Her Space And Time’ Post Sushant's Demise

Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise has left the entire film and television industry utterly devastated. Some celebs who were close to the late actor like Kriti Sanon, Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, and Varun Sharma had also attended his funeral. Sushant's ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande also visited the actor's residence post his demise.

Reportedly, many close to Ankita have revealed that the actor is still in a distressed state of mind. Now, her close friend and TV actor Arti Singh have also revealed to a portal that she had spoken to the Pavitra Rishta actor after Sushant's demise.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput's Old Unseen Video With Ankita Lokhande Will Make You Nostalgic

Arti Singh reveals to have spoken with Ankita Lokhande

Arti revealed that she had spoken to Ankita after Sushant's demise to check on her state. The Bigg Boss 13 contestant went on to say that she spoke to Ankita and that the latter needs her own space as well as time while grieving from this loss. Arti also said that she knew Sushant through Ankita. The actor recalled about Sushant saying that he was extremely motivating and nice to talk to. Earlier, Ankita was spotted at the residence of the late actor after his demise and her Pavitra Rishta co-star Parag Tyagi had reportedly revealed that Ankita is 'devastated' with this loss.

Also Read: Arti Singh Reveals She Was Suffering From Depression While On 'Bigg Boss 13'

Arti Singh on her struggle with depression

The Kedarnath actor's death had also given rise to some heated discussions on the importance of mental health as well as the aftermath of depression. Arti also spoke about this issue wherein she went on to reveal her own struggle with depression. The Parichay actor said that she is not an expert on this issue but she recalled how earlier she was in a phase of life wherein she had everything well in her professional front but still felt 'empty' inside.

The actor also went on to say that the people around her were not aware of her state of mind until it began to 'show' on her face. She said how she considers herself fortunate that she was able to share about her state of mind with her close family members and friends. Arti revealed that all her family and friends stood for her like a rock during this phase and did not judge her.

Also Read: Arti Singh And Karan Singh Grover's Friendship Makes Wife Bipasha Basu Go 'aww'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.