Arti Singh Reveals She Was Suffering From Depression While On 'Bigg Boss 13'

Arti Singh was one of the top five contestants on the Colors' reality TV show Bigg Boss 13. She is the sister of actor Krushna Abhishek. Recently, she spoke to a daily where she revealed that while she was in on the show, she was battling depression and how she was not able to hold up. She revealed that she even had an anxiety attack when she was inside the house. Read here to know what Arti Singh had to say.

Read Also | Arti Singh And Karan Singh Grover's Friendship Makes Wife Bipasha Basu Go 'aww'

Arti Singh on facing depression

While speaking to the daily, the Bigg Boss 13 contestant Arti Singh revealed that she was ashamed of talking about her depression in front of people in the past as she feared they might judge her. She was scared that some of the people from her life would walk away.

Arti said that she is not an expert in mental health but there have been times when she had everything in life and career, but she used to feel broken from inside. People around her did not know about this until it started to show on her face.

Read Also | Bharti Singh Announces Khatron Ke Khiladi Comeback In Post With 'stunt Hero' Rohit Shetty

The Bigg Boss 13 actor said she felt blessed to have people whom she could talk to. She shared her life story with the people in her life and they stood by her side like strong support and they did not judge her for it. The actor said that a depression patient has to pull themselves out of the situation. People will listen to them but in the end, the patient has to help themselves.

Read Also | Bharti Singh & Haarsh Limbachiyaa's Combined Net Worth Is Astounding; Read

Arti Singh said whenever she used to go someplace she used to be quiet, feeling like she spread bad vibes. According to her, depression patients are still looked at with taboo in India, which made her keep it secret. She admitted was ashamed of telling people that she was depressed. Arti Singh revealed that she feared that no one would marry her if she told them that she was going through depression.

Read Also | Bharti Singh Celebrates Birthday On Set With Social Distancing; Watch Videos Here

She then opened up about talking to Ankit Lokhande after the tragic death of Sushant Singh Rajput. Singh said that Sushant was a very nice guy and a motivator too. She said that Ankita is doing fine and added that she (Ankita) needs her space and she (Arti) is giving it to her.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.