'Offered Hefty Money For Sensuous Photoshoots,' Reveals Ramayan's Arun Govil On 'TKSS'

The Kapil Sharma Show was graced by the presence of Arun Govil, Deepika Chikhalia, and Sunil Lahri, who played the roles of Lord Ram, Sita and Lakshman in Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan. The actors shared many memories from the shooting of the show and talked about how they used to play their characters.



In a shocking revelation, Arun Govil shared that the characters of Ramayan were asked for racy photoshoots during the time they shot for the show.

Ramayan cast asked for sensuous pictures

As reported by a news agency, Arun Govil talked about how they used to have a lot of shots while they played their godly characters. He shared that while they were shooting for Ramayan, he was personally approached by many renowned magazines for a photoshoot of a sensuous nature.



They wanted to bring out a different side of the cast members. He further revealed that they were ready to pay hefty amounts of money to all the cast members for these photoshoots.

Arun Govil then said that they had a reputation to maintain given the nature and theme of the show. They wanted to live up to the expectations of the audiences who dedicatedly watched the show. He said that the audience looked up to them and had faith in them. There was no chance that they would break their trust for money.

A promo of the show shared how Arun Govil also talked about how the costumes of the show were sometimes itchy. He made the audience laugh as he said that after a point, even looking at the costumes made him itch. Deepika shared that she is always greeted with folded hands.

