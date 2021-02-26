As Michael Vaughan calls India v England pitch 'awful', Nakuul Mehta gives sarcastic reply

Michael Vaughan has been at the receiving end of criticism from a section of Indians over his comments in the ongoing India vs England series. The former England Captain continued expressing displeasure over the pitches on offer, and termed the pitch in Ahmedabad as ‘awful.’ As the comment received mixed reactions, one of those who had a sarcastic response was Nakkul Mehta.

Nakuul Mehta's response to Michael Vaughan on Ind vs Eng pitch

Michael Vaughan, who is known for not holding his views back, called the match ‘Entertaining’. However, he called the pitch ‘awful pitch’, terming the fall of 17 wickets on the day as a ‘complete lottery.’

Entertaining .. YES .. but this is a awful pitch for Test cricket .. !!!! Complete lottery on day 2 !! #INDvENG — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) February 25, 2021

Nakuul Mehta sarcastically wrote that the pitch is never termed ‘awful’ when the pitch was flat, without any help for the bowlers. The TV star jokingly called the response as ‘sweet.’

Never awful when it's a flat deck & nothing in it for the bowlers. Sweet! https://t.co/ZPYUVcSp7r — Nakuul Mehta (@NakuulMehta) February 25, 2021

Not just the Ahmedabad pitch, Vaughan had also expressed his disapproval of the pitch in Chennai in the second Test, calling it a ‘shocker.’ He had even quipped about a ‘lovely prepared pitch’ to take a jibe at India, tagging Pakistan in it, after which Imran Khan’s party had retweeted his post.

Meanwhile, India outplayed England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in theThird Test in just two days, to go 2-1 up, courtesy the exploits of the spin twins Axar Patel and Ravichandhran Ashwin. Patel’s 10-wicket haul in only his second Test, helped dismiss England for 112 and 81, while Ashwin notched up his 400th wicket as he scalped 7. Rohit Sharma’s 66 and 25* helped India gain a 33-run first innings lead and comfortably chase down the target of 49.

