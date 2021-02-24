Michael Vaughan Comically Trolled By Indian Fans After Backing The Hundred 2021

England's newest franchise-based cricket competition The Hundred has not had an overwhelming response from the fans. While a certain section of fans is optimistic about the format's success, several cricket enthusiasts have been sceptical regarding the new rules. Former England captain Michael Vaughan recently spoke in support of the upcoming league, however, Indian fans blasted the cricketer-turned-commentator for his opinion.

Indian fans once again troll Michael Vaughan

Michael Vaughan took to his Twitter account to express his support towards The Hundred 2021. He mentioned how, despite the newly introduced rules and regulations in the format, it still is a game of cricket. England's former skipper reckoned that there is nothing to not like about the competition, as prominent cricketers are slated to battle it out in the league. He also suggested that he does not understand the apprehensions and hatred around The Hundred. Minutes after the player's tweet, Indian fans heavily trolled Michael Vaughan for his comments.

Just a reminder that the hundred will be just a game of Cricket .. New rules .. A few less deliveries .. but the best players playing against the best .. !!! What’s not to like .. It’s only cricket .. I don’t get all the hatred .. #OnOn #TheHundred — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) February 23, 2021

Most stupid thing is there will be 5 ball in an over. Why is it needed? — Shaunak Sangle (@SangleShaunak14) February 23, 2021

Just a reminder that a turning track, the so called beach is also a kind of pitch...new challenges....a few less movement....but both the teams playing gets to play in the same conditions...!!! What's not to like... it's just an another pitch.. I don't get all the hatred.. #OnOn — Rahul Sharma (@CricFnatic) February 23, 2021

And it isn’t the best verses the best. Plenty of top players not involved including no Indians. — Sudhir Rawal (@ElmslieEnder) February 23, 2021

First they ignore you

Then they laugh at you

Then they fight with you

Then you win

But these lines are definitely not for #TheHundred . — Kullu Kaali (@ManishBisht_) February 23, 2021

3 ball overs and ads after each over

One stump and one bail instead of 3&2

No LBW rule

Players wear sponser's jerseys not their teams with sponser's name

No bouncers, no Yorkers allowed

No stumping allowed

One bounce 4 is 5 now runs

Umpires hold sponser's neon light billboards — MaheshNagamuni (@NMahesh77) February 23, 2021

The ex-cricketer was vocal about his displeasure regarding the pitches used in Chennai during the first two Test matches of the India vs England series. The 46-year-old soon after surprisingly agreed with Rohit Sharma on his remarks regarding teams having the right to make the most of their home advantage. He also had to face the wrath of netizens back then for his U-turn.

The Hundred 2021 squads:

Birmingham Phoenix: Moeen Ali (C), Chris Woakes, Dom Sibley, Liam Livingstone, Pat Brown, Adam Hose, Adam Zampa, Henry Brookes, Chris Cooke, Kane Williamson, Benny Howell, Tom Helm, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Tom Abell, Daniel Bell-Drummond, and Miles Hammond

Oval Invincible: Sam Curran, Rory Burns, Jason Roy, Laurie Evans, Nathan Sowter, Alex Blake, Sunil Narine, Sam Billings, Tom Curran, Sandeep Lamichhane, Reece Topley, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Colin Ingram, Jordan Clark, Brandon Glover.

Trent Rockets: Joe Root, Rashid Khan, D'Arcy Short, Steven Mullaney, Luke Wood, Luke Wright, Ben Cox, Lewis Gregory, Alex Hales, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Dawid Malan, Matt Carter, Tom Moores, Timm van der Gugten, Samit Patel

Southern Brave: Jofra Archer, Andre Russell, Alex Davies, George Garton, Ross Whiteley, Max Waller, Craig Overton, Marcus Stoinis, James Vince, Liam Dawson, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, Delray Rawlins, David Warner, Danny Briggs

London Spirit: Eoin Morgan (C), Zak Crawley, Glenn Maxwell, Adam Rossington, Roelof van der Merwe, Jade Dernbach, Luis Reece, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Nabi, Mark Wood, Joe Denly, Dan Lawrence, Mason Crane, Ravi Bopara, Chris Wood.

Welsh Fire: Ollie Pope, Jonny Bairstow, Tom Banton, David Payne, Ryan Higgins, Kieron Pollard, Ben Duckett, Qais Ahmad, Liam Plunkett, Jhye Richardson, Jake Ball, Ian Cockbain, Josh Cobb, Matt Critchley, David Lloyd.

Northern Superchargers: Ben Stokes, Aaron Finch, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, John Simpson, Chris Lynn, Adil Rashid, Adam Lyth, David Willey, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Brydon Carse, Olly Stone, Matty Potts, Matthew Fisher, Harry Brook, Callum Parkinson.

Manchester Originals: Jos Buttler, Phil Salt, Joe Clarke, Wayne Madsen, Matt Parkinson, Tom Lammonby, Steven Finn, Colin Ackermann, Richard Gleeson, Nicholas Pooran, Kagiso Rabada, Harry Gurney, Jamie Overton, Shadab Khan.

India vs England 3rd Test: India vs England live streaming details

India and England are currently battling it out in a pink-ball Test in Ahmedabad. Fans in India can tune in to the Star Sports Network for the live telecast of the India vs England 3rd Test. The India vs England live streaming will also be available for online viewers on the Diney+ Hotstar app and website.

