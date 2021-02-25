Michael Vaughan Insults India For Batting Failure, Netizens Hit Back At England Veteran

Team India crumbled like a pack of cards on Day 2 of the India vs England pink ball Test as they lost seven wickets for just 46 runs. The hosts started the day at 99/3 with Rohit Sharma and Ajiinkya Rahane at the crease. However, both of them were sent back to the pavillion in quick succession, reducing India to 115/5.

Looking at the ball turning like nobody's business and left-hander in the Indian batting line-up, England skipper Joe Root brought himself into the attack. What followed was a stunning display of spin bowling as he got rid of Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel and R Ashwin, thus demolishing the Indian batting line-up. He had to wait for his fifth wicket, but got it by dismissing Jasprit Bumrah. Notably, this is Joe Root's first five-wicket haul in first-class cricket.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan was certainly having a gala time as he saw Indian batsmen being bamboozled by England spinners. The England veteran took to Twitter and quipped that the hosts can't play against off-spinners from Yorkshire.

Indian batsman can’t play off spinners from Yorkshire !! 😜 #INDvENG — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) February 25, 2021

Naturally, Michael Vaughan's tweet didn't go down well with Indian fans like most of his tweets. Several reactions poured in as fans slammed the former cricketer and also trolled England batsmen. Here's a look at some reactions.

Ever seen your batting record in India? — Doctor by Chance (@iamthemaulik) February 25, 2021

ROOT CANT EVEN PLAY NEW BOY AXAR🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Sir_Geo ☬ (@Sir_Geo10) February 25, 2021

England batsman can't play minimum 20 balls in narendra modi stadium — Yash Thakur (@CSKkafan) February 25, 2021

And England batsmen couldn’t play against the debut Gujarat player unfortunately 😂 — Jay Sharma (@jaijordan06) February 25, 2021

Atleast Indian experts and fans can take this on chin, unlike whining English fans/experts.

😅#onon — Sreejith (@sreereads) February 25, 2021

India started their innings with an overnight score of 99/3. After adding just 15 runs to their tally and gaining a lead of 2 runs, India lost Rahane. Rohit soon followed the Indian vice-captain after scoring a brilliant 66. Joe Root brought himself into the attack and got rid of Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, R Ashwin and Bumrah to bowl India out for 145 as England conceded a 33 run lead.

England's second innings started on an abysmal note as they lost Zak Crawley and Jonny Bairstow without a single run on the board. Both wickets were picked by Axar Patel. At the time of publishing this article, England's scoreboard read 10/2 with Sibley batting on 5 and Joe Root unbeaten on 5.

