Michael Vaughan Backs Yuvraj Singh's Controversial Claim On India-England Match's pitch

India flattened England by 10 wickets to go 2-1 up in the four-match series on Thursday, with the spinners taking all but one of the 20 opposition wickets. Left-arm spinner Axar Patel had a match haul of 11 for 70 while senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin took seven wickets to reach the milestone of 400 wickets as India wound up the match in less than 2 days.

However, several former players, including India's Harbhajan Singh, VVS Laxman and Yuvraj Singh, said that the spin-friendly pitch at the Narendra Modi stadium was not ideal for Test cricket. While praising the Indian bowlers for their efforts, Yuvraj Singh went on to say that his former teammates Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh would have got 1000 and 800 wickets in their carrier if they bowled on these kinds of wickets.

'Not sure if that's good for test cricket'

finished in 2 days Not sure if that’s good for test cricket !If @anilkumble1074 and @harbhajan_singh bowled on these kind of wickets they would be sitting on a thousand and 800 ?🤔However congratulations to 🇮🇳 @akshar2026 what a spell! congratulations @ashwinravi99 @ImIshant 💯 — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) February 25, 2021

Replying to Yuvraj Singh, former England captain Michael Vaughan, who has been very vocal in criticising the Indian pitches, wrote, "Well said Yuvi."

Well said Yuvi 👍 https://t.co/Q6Nkcf6o5n — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) February 25, 2021

"It is not an ideal pitch. India would also have been in trouble if England had scored 200 in their first innings. But it (the pitch) is the same for both sides," Harbhajan, one of the four members of the Indian 400 Test wicket club said.

Meanwhile, several netizens felt that the former all-rounder was being "salty" to the current players and was undermining Axar and Ashwin's efforts.

What a pathetic tweet is this ? So there weren’t any pitches like these when they played ?? Please stop this non sense. @ragmystery @imsri05 Feel very sorry to tweet like this against an Indian legend but tweet was very poor — koushik narayanan (@koushik289) February 25, 2021

Harbhajan: Humare zamane mai toh puri pitch pe grass hota tha.. Ek taraf hum bowling karte the dusri taraf gaay ghas khati thi. #TweetingAgain — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) February 25, 2021

According to your logic, if Kohli and Smith batted on the pitches where Bhajji and Kumble bowled, he would have had more test hundreds than Sachin? — Viru Sharma (@183Mirpur) February 25, 2021

Why are u so jealous of Ashwin.. just because he replaced your friend harbhajan in Indian team..

Having lot of respect for u, don't disrespect modern day greats#INDvsENG — Guru (@okguru123) February 25, 2021

Lol, sneaking in Harbhajan with Kumble as if we won't notice. 😂😂 — Ricky talks cricket (@CrickeyRicky) February 25, 2021

This is such an unnecessary tweet . Is this how you congratulate others ? — ` (@FourOverthrows) February 25, 2021

Harbhajan Singh and Yuvraj Singh are being so salty seeing this Indian Team achieve something lol — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) February 25, 2021

'Ashwin and Axar were superb': Gavaskar

Also, Sunil Gavaskar credited Ashwin and Axar Patel for India's win rather than blaming the pitch. "It's more about the intent and application of the batsmen. It is a pitch where Rohit and Crawley hit half-centuries. England were thinking of how to survive and not how to score runs. You have to credit Axar Patel for the way he has used the odd ball that straightens. Ashwin and Axar were superb," PTI quoted Gavaskar as saying.

Former England spinner Graeme Swann slammed the visitors for playing just one spinner in a Test match in India where pitches are generally spin-friendly. "You cannot come to India and play just one spinner in a Test match and get way on this wicket," he said.

