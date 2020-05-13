Asha Negi Gives Cryptic Response To Breakup Rumours With Rithvik, Says 'People Fall Apart'

Lately, the popular TV couple, Asha Negi and Rithivik Dhanjani's relationship status have become a talk of the town as the rumours of their breakup are making rounds on the table. But it seems like that after keeping mum for a while, Asha Negi has decided to open up on the reports. Recently, in an interview with a leading entertainment portal, Asha Negi gave a cryptic response when she was asked about the breakup rumours with Rithvik Dhanjani.

Asha Negi's response to the breakup reports

Reportedly, during the interview, while commenting on the reports she said that 'people fall apart, relationships fall apart'. Later, she said that the main thing in life is to have love and compassion for the person. And, that is something that never dies, she continued. Adding further to the same, she said that respect and compassion will always be there, stating clearly that she does not want to reveal many details about her private life.

For the unversed, it was on the sets of Pavitra Rishta that romance bloomed between Rithvik Dhanjani and Asha Negi. After officially announcing their love affair in 2011, the duo often shelled out major relationship goals. The two also participated in the celebrity dance reality show Nach Baliye Season 6 and won the trophy.

But, last month a report left Asha and Rithvik's fans heartbroken. Reportedly, the duo was going through a rough patch. A report on the internet states that they are on a 'break', and trying to figure out what lies ahead for them. The same report stated that the close friends of the couple have sensed the dent.

Meanwhile, in April 2020, Asha also shared a cryptic post on her Instagram story. The post read, 'Every plant has their own requirements in order to grow... And so do people.'

Talking about the professional front of Asha, she is bagging praises for the second installment of her popular web-series Baarish. The lead cast of the romantic-drama also has Bollywood actor Sharman Joshi. The series started streaming on the OTT platforms ALT Balaji and Zee 5 Premium from May 6, 2020, onwards.

