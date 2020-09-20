From Winning Pageant To Her Latest Web-series 'Abhay'; A Look At Asha Negi's Career Graph

Asha Negi is one of the most popular names in the Indian television industry today. Having been in the industry for almost a decade, the actor has successfully made a huge fan-base for herself. Here is all about the media personality and influencer, Asha Negi’s career graph. Read ahead.

Asha Negi’s career graph

Asha Negi, born and raised in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, was crowned as Miss Uttarakhand 2009. Later, the actor moved to Mumbai in order to pursue her career in acting. After winning the title of Miss Uttarakhand 2009, Asha started to model and has appeared in many advertisements and photo shoots.

In 2010, Asha Negi had auditioned for the character of Madhura in Star Plus’ popular series Sapnon Se Bhare Naina. But, unfortunately, the character went to Indian television actor Pallavi Purohit.

In 2011, Asha Negi finally made her debut into the Indian television industry, as she appeared on of the most popular Balaji Telefilms series, Bade Ache Lagte Hain. The actor played a negative character of Apeksha Malhotra in the series. The show cast Sakshi Tanwar and Ram Kapoor as the lead characters and Asha has often mentioned during media interactions that she feels lucky to have made her debut with such television stars.

Having made the audience fall in love with her performance, it was in 2011 itself when Asha Negi landed up playing the lead character of one of Indian television’s most-watched daily soaps, Pavitra Rishta. The actor played the character of an intelligent, beautiful and determined girl, Purvi Deshmukh, who was the adopted daughter of Archana Deshmukh. The show surely made Asha Negi a household name and she rose to fame from here, also bagging many awards for her performance in the series.

In 2013, Asha Negi took part in the popular couple celebrity dance show, Nach Baliye 6 with her boyfriend and an Indian television actor, Rithvik Dhanjani. The couple even won the dance reality show. Then she played the lead character of Kalpana Raghav Singhania in Zee TV’s Ek Mutthi Aasmaan. In 2015, Asha Negi even participated in the popular celebrity stunt-based show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi.

In 2015 itself, the actor replaced Shritama Mukherjee in the Star Plus' show Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan. Asha Negi’s shows also include Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan, Box Cricket League Season 2, Lip Sing Battle, Entertainment Ki Raat, and Kaleerein.

Having appeared in many successful shows, Asha Negi has had a very successful career. In 2019 she appeared in Alt Balaji’s web-series, Baarish. Asha Negi plays the character of Gauravi Mehta in the show, opposite Sharman Joshi as the lead character. Asha Negi was last seen in Zee 5's web-series, Abhay 2, casting Kunal Kemmu as the lead character.

