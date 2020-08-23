Asha Negi’s Television Debut Was Not Pavitra Rishta? Details Inside

Asha Negi is one of the most popular names in the Indian television industry today. Having been in the industry for almost a decade, the actor has successfully made a huge fan-base for herself. But, fans will be surprised to know that the popular Indian television series Pavitra Rishta was not Asha Negi’s debut into the world of daily soaps. Here is which television daily soap did Asha Negi make her debut. Read further ahead to know more.

Also Read | Ankita Lokhande's Post For Sushant Gets Love From Asha Negi, Pooja, Rashami, Arti Singh

Asha Negi’s debut into the world of television

Asha Negi, born and raised in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, was crowned as Miss Uttarakhand 2009. Later, the actor moved to Mumbai in order to pursue her career in acting. After winning the title of Miss Uttarakhand 2009, Asha started to model and has appeared in many advertisements and photo shoots. In 2010, Asha Negi had auditioned for the character of Madhura in Star Plus’ popular series Sapnon Se Bhare Naina. But, unfortunate for Asha that the character went to Indian television actor Pallavi Purohit.

Also Read | Asha Negi Pens Post On Mental Health, Says 'feel So Unenergetic & Unmotivated Sometimes'

In 2011, Asha Negi finally made her debut into the Indian television industry, as she appeared on of the most popular Balaji Telefilms series, Bade Ache Lagte Hain. The actor played a negative character of Apeksha Malhotra in the series. The show cast Sakshi Tanwar and Ram Kapoor as the lead characters and Asha has often mentioned during media interactions that she feels lucky to have made her debut with such television stars.

Also Read | 'Abhay 2' Actor Asha Negi Feels 'really Kicked' About Playing Role Of A Journalist

Having made the audience fall in love with her performance, it was in 2011 itself when Asha Negi landed up playing the lead character of one of Indian television’s most-watched daily soaps, Pavitra Rishta. The actor played the character of an intelligent, beautiful and determined girl, Purvi Deshmukh, who was the adopted daughter of Archana Deshmukh. The show surely made Asha Negi a household name and she rose to fame from here, also bagging many awards for her performance in the series. Pavitra Rishta started with Ankita Lokhande and Late Sushant Singh Rajput playing the lead characters, that later shifted to the next generation on-screen being Asha Negi and Rithvik Dhanjani.

Also Read | Asha Negi Struggled After Pavitra Rishta: 'Was Not Getting Anything Which I Expected'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.