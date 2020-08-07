Asha Negi Pens Post On Mental Health, Says 'feel So Unenergetic & Unmotivated Sometimes'

Pavitra Rishta actor Asha Negi recently took to Instagram to talk about mental health and what it is like to be unenergetic and unmotivated. The post has been well-received by her fans and followers. Here’s what the actor said in her Instagram post.

Asha Negi’s post on mental health

Sharing a mirror selfie, Asha Negi wrote that was how she was on the day. She added in the caption how "there are days when you wake up in the morning and all you feel like doing is not wake up". She continued how "mental health takes a toll" on individuals, making them feel "unenergetic and unmotivated to do anything". Her caption went on to add how "sometimes there are solid reasons" when individuals feel like that and how there are times when people are "just extra vulnerable and feel everything too much". The actor added that despite that, people need to motivate themselves to "get up" because "that's where life happens".

She further wrote, "that choice you make of getting up even if it’s after you taking your own sweet time to feel whatever you are feeling is when life happens, because in the end when you sit back and reflect on your day cherishing your decision and your experiences of that day is when you understand the meaning of life a little more".

Sharing the image, the actor concluded her caption by saying that is how she woke up today. Sitting by the window to enjoy the rains while having her snack was when the actor felt she understood life a little more, according to the caption. She ended the caption with a meaningful line that said - When nothing feels right, take it one day at a time.

Asha Negi's upcoming project

On the professional front, the actor received much appreciation and was applauded for the second instalment of her popular web-series Baarish. The lead cast of the romantic-drama also has Bollywood and TV actor Sharman Joshi in a prominent role. The drama series started streaming on the OTT platforms ALT Balaji and Zee 5 from May 6, 2020.

Apart from this, she is also gearing up for her next web series titled Abhay 2. The show also features Kunal Kemmu and Ram Kapoor in the lead roles. Helmed by Ken Ghosh, the show is going to premiere on Zee5 on August 14.

