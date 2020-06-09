'Sasural Simar Ka' Actor Ashiesh Roy Returns Home After Being Unable To Pay Hospital Bills

Sasural Simar Ka actor Ashiesh Roy was admitted in the hospital for dialysis on May 14, 2020. However, recently he was discharged despite his treatment being incomplete because he could not pay the bills. In an interview with an entertainment portal, he opened up about it saying he is currently staying at home.

Sasural Simar Ka actor Ashiesh Roy discharged from hospital

In the interview, Ashiesh Roy said that he was back home but still felt very weak. He is being taken care of by a house help. His sister was supposed to come down and look after him. But since the airways are operating with a minimum number of flights, it has been difficult for her to visit him.

Talking about his health, Ashiesh Roy said that he was discharged from the hospital on May 24 since he did not have any more money to pay the hospital bills. The bill up to that date was two lakh rupees, revealed the Sasural Simar Ka actor and said he had somehow managed to pay the amount. However, his dialysis treatment is still going on and it will continue for two more months.

Ashiesh Roy further added that he still gets his dialysis treatment done every alternate day. It is costing him ₹2000. He also posted about his condition on his Facebook account seeking monetary assistance. The Sasural Simar Ka actor continued that although at one point he thought he would not survive but he is fine as of now. There is still water retention in his body but soon he would be able to move about on his own.

The actor further opened up about seeking help from Salman Khan. He said that he did not receive any help from the actor and was not sure if his message had even reached him. But currently, he is focussed on getting better and going back to work. He added that after his television work commences he would return the money to all those who have helped him.

Ashiesh Roy in Sasural Simar Ka played a key role. He has also worked in quite a lot of Indian daily soaps and movies. These include Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, Hum Hain Na, Mrs Kaushik Ki Panch Betiya, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose: The Forgotten Hero, Hari Mirchi Lal Mirchi, MP3: Mera Pehla Pehla Pyaar and Pawan Kumar Ki Suhaag Raat among others.

