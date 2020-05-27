Ashiesh Roy Opens Up About Financial Crisis, Health Issues Amidst Lockdown

Actor Ashiesh Roy, who is known for television shows like Banegi Apni Baat, Sasural Simar Ka, and Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, has been dealing with a financial crisis amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, according to various reports. He recently spoke to a leading daily and expressed how grateful he is to have received so much love and support that he never expected in the first place. Read on to know more about what Ashiesh Roy had to say about the financial crises he's been facing currently:

Ashiesh Roy talks about financial crisis and expresses gratitude to people

Ashiesh Roy recently opened up about the financial crisis he's been facing. According to the reports, he said that he is indeed really thankful for the “love and support” he has been receiving. He further talked about how he had not expected this situation at all. These issues raised as the entertainment business has taken a big hit due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

According to reports, the actor is admitted to a Mumbai-based hospital and is undergoing dialysis treatment. He had taken to his Facebook handle to ask help from fans and followers. These reports also suggest that Hansal Mehta, Bejoy Nambiar, producer-writer Vinta Nanda, actor Sooraj Thapar, among others helped him financially. He has also received some financial help from his fans, for which the actor is very grateful, and extended his gratitude.

Reportedly, Roy has said that he is much better now, health-wise, and that there was a point where he did not think that he would survive. He then added that now, hopefully, he thinks that he will not die, will make it even if it is way too hard right now. He is undergoing the dialysis treatment, but there is still a lot of water retention in his body.

Then the actor added that he will be in a better condition and will be able to move in some time. He also added that there is too much rush in the hospitals too and he has to wait for hours for someone to come and take him to the restroom. The actor also said that he understands that everyone is going through a tough time right now. Roy is one of the most renowned actors of the television industry and fans are praying for his speedy recovery.

