TV Actor Ashiesh Roy Wants To Be Discharged As He Cannot Afford Hospital Expenses

The current lockdown has affected a lot of industries and entertainment industry is also one of the most affected industries currently. As all the shoots are halted, the people working in the entertainment industry are facing a severe money crunch.

Recently, TV actor Ashiesh Roy was admitted to a Mumbai hospital and has been undergoing dialysis. The actor had urged on his Facebook to help him financially with the treatment. According to reports, TV actor Ashiesh Roy has requested the hospital to discharge him as he does not have the required money to pay the bills of his treatment.

Also Read | Ashiesh Roy Reveals His Hospital Bill Came To Rs 2 Lakh For 2 Days, Read Details

In a recent interview with a leading daily, Ashiesh Roy opened up about his situation. Ashiesh Roy said that he was already facing a money crunch and the situation became worse during the current lockdown. Talking about savings, he said that he had around ₹2 lakhs as savings and he had to spend the amount during the initial two days after being hospitalised.

Also Read | Sasural Simar Ka's Ashiesh Roy Seeks Financial Aid, Says 'nobody From Industry Came Ahead'

Ashiesh Roy also talked about the breakdown of his expenses. He said that he was first tested for COVID-19 which cost him around ₹11,000. He then spent around ₹90,000 on a single round of dialysis. Talking about his current situation, the actor said that he now has to undergo a treatment which will cost him around ₹4 lakhs.

He further added that he does not have that much money to pay for such expenses and that is why he wants to get discharged and go home as he cannot afford the required treatment.

Also Read | Ashiesh Roy Gets Admitted To The ICU; Pleads For Financial Aid From Fans

Ashiesh Roy said that he is seeking financial help from people so that he can clear the medical bills and get discharged from the hospital. Ashiesh Roy also revealed that he cannot continue staying there even if he is to die the next day. Ashiesh Roy’s co-star Sooraj Thapar had earlier said that Ashiesh wants to sell his house to take care of the medical expenses but it is not easy during the current lockdown period and it will take time.

Also Read | Chahat Pandey's Suicide A Mere Rumour, Actor Refutes Contemplating Such A Step

Ashiesh Roy's Facebook posts

Ashiesh Roy's movies and TV shows

In his career, Ashiesh Roy has worked in a lot of TV shows and movies. Ashiesh Roy has worked in many popular TV shows like Sasural Simar Ka, Burey Bhi Hum Bhale Bhi Hum, Jeannie Aur Juju, Remix, etc. Apart from the TV shows, he has also featured in several movies like Home Delivery and MP3: Mera Pehla Pehla Pyaar.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.